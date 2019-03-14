Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg 日本株反発、機械や自動車など輸出株や金融株がけん引－全業種高い 河元伸吾 2019年3月15日 7:54 JST 更新日時 2019年3月15日 9:23 JST ドル・円相場は一時１ドル＝111円81銭と円安推移 きょうは日本銀行が金融政策決定会合、政策運営方針を発表へ A pedestrian takes a photograph of an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 1, 2019. Japanese shares advanced as the latest batch of U.S. data suggested the world’s largest economy is still on a solid growth track and as the yen continued to weaken against the dollar. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg 15日の東京株式相場は反発。為替相場でドル高・円安に振れており、業績期待から機械や自動車など輸出株一角、保険や銀行など金融株を中心に東証１部全33業種が高い。ＴＯＰＩＸは前日比14.04ポイント（0.9％）高の1602.33－午前９時16分時点日経平均株価は同173円58銭（0.8％）高の２万1460円60銭 ドル・円相場は一時１ドル＝111円81銭と、前日の日本株終値時点は111円57銭から円が弱含んでいる。 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE