華為技術が米政府を提訴－一部ネットワークから製品排除で

Gao Yuan、John Liu

2019年3月7日 11:13 JST

中国の華為技術（ファーウェイ・テクノロジーズ）は一部の通信ネットワークから製品を排除されたとして、米政府を提訴した。

テキサス州連邦地裁に提出された訴状によると、同社は公正な裁判なしに、特定の個人や団体に罰則を科すのは憲法に反すると主張している。原題：Huawei Sues U.S. Over Equipment Ban in Escalating Legal Clash（抜粋）