中国：18年国防支出、３年ぶり大幅増へ－「世界一流」の軍目指す中で

Members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, not pictured, at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi sought to reassure a divided Hong Kong of China’s continued support for the former British colony, as pro-democracy protesters struggled to be heard behind road blocks and police lines.

Photographer: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg